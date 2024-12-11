Peterborough school celebrates Dual Recognition from Global School Alliance

Ms Sidra Hussain, Internationalism Coordinator and a dedicated champion of global education at Jack Hunt School in Peterborough, has been honoured with both the Bronze and Silver Awards from the Global School Alliance (GSA).

These prestigious accolades underscore the school’s long-standing commitment to fostering international collaboration and promoting global citizenship.

The school which is part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) has a rich history of integrating global education into its ethos. For over 16 years, Jack Hunt has proudly held the International Schools Award and, for 14 years, has been a Fairtrade Achiever School. This latest recognition from the Global Schools Alliance further cements the school’s position as a leader in promoting cultural awareness, critical thinking, and sustainable practices.

Mr John Rolfe MBE, Partnerships and Community Manager at the Global School Alliance, said: ‘The global dimensions of teaching and learning have always been at the heart of the work of the Global School Alliance and we are very proud to work with the inspirational Jack Hunt School. Sidra Hussain is an innovative, creative and committed Global Educator and we are delighted to learn from her important and insightful experiences to bring the world into all of her classrooms. Many congratulations on your well-deserved success in the Global School Awards and we would be delighted to work with every school to develop, embed and celebrate global activities.”

Ms Sidra Hussain said: “Through my work with UK Global Learning Association UKGLAS, I stumbled across the Global Schools Alliance, and I decided to apply for the Bronze Award. I was delighted to be successful, and I have now earned the Silver Award. This recognition reflects our collective efforts to bring innovative global projects to life at Jack Hunt School."

Key achievements leading to the awards include international partnerships where Jack Hunt School boasts active partnerships with schools in countries such as Cameroon, Morocco, Ghana, Pakistan, France, Norway, and India. These collaborations have sparked a variety of cultural and educational exchanges, including, recipe book competitions, virtual student conferences and collaborative initiatives focusing on culture, religion, and sustainability.

Each year Jack Hunt School hosts themed events and celebrations. Highlights include the European Day of Languages, this year with a “Languages for Peace” theme and collaborative activities with a partner school in Cameroon.

The school hosts Festivals Around the World where students celebrate global celebrations through presentations, competitions, and joint projects and observance of significant days, including Holocaust Memorial Day, Diwali, Send My Friend to School awareness day, Islamophobia Awareness Month, Chinese New Year, Black History Month, Refugee Awareness Days, Lithuanian National Day, Healthy Eating Week, World Hijab Day, and World Environment Day.

Furthermore, the school has a focus on sustainability and fairtrade campaigns such as including a school tuck shop and educational lectures and active participation in global events such as World Fair Trade Day and the Sustainability Pledge.

Finally, the school hosts an annual Diversity Day that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the school’s community and its partners, fostering respect and understanding and recipes from around the world well-being project for our year 13 school leavers.

Ms Hussain said: “While the school may not yet meet the criteria for the Global School Alliance Gold Award, these achievements affirm its steadfast dedication to enriching global learning experiences. Jack Hunt School continues to inspire students and educators to make a meaningful impact on the world stage.”