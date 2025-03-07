Peterborough school and nursery children celebrate World Book Day with book donation from Leaf Living

On 6th March, rented homes provider Leaf Living partnered up with Braybrook Primary School and Apricot Nursery in Peterborough to celebrate World Book Day.

Members of the Leaf Living team visited the children to donate books and vouchers to mark the occasion; the contributions will be used by teachers and pupils to select new books for the library and book collections, including newly released titles and additional copies of well-loved popular books.

With pupils dressed up as their favourite literary characters, the team participated in a storytelling session at the nursery and later in the day, proudly presented a voucher for £150 to teachers at Braybrook Primary School.

Hayley Adil, Marketing Manager at Leaf Living said: "We’re committed to playing a proud and active role in the communities in which we deliver rented homes to families. We spent a lovely morning meeting the teachers and the children to celebrate World Book Day and build new relationships with our close neighbours at Braybrook Primary School and Apricot Nursery.”

Hannah King Deputy Head at Braybrook Primary School said: “Books offer more than just the pleasure of reading; they provide an opportunity to broaden children's imaginations and support their educational development. We are delighted to receive support from Leaf Living, a community-minded business, not just through this donation but also through the homes they’re bringing for families near our school."

Deborah Cobb, Senior Nursery Manager from Apricot Nursery added: “We’re grateful for this donation and delighted to share the experience of children enjoying the new books with Leaf Living. Supporting families and children in the local area is our goal at Apricot Nursery, and partnering with Leaf Living, who shares this value, helps us increase our resources to do so."

