Peterborough pupils donated 100 Amazon Fire tablets to support learning

The charity, which works to develop and support teachers, has partnered with Amazon to donate the tablets to schools who need them most.

The devices will be used to support learning beyond lockdown and provide access to online resources and homework.

Claire Everton, headteacher at Welbourne Primary Academy, in Werrington, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this generous donation from Amazon and Teach First. It will make an incredible difference to our pupils who have faced real difficulties with learning at home without access to online devices.

Pupils at Welbourne Primary Academy with their new tablets

“One of our main priorities at the moment is ensuring that our pupils receive the best possible opportunities. This is still a very challenging time for our pupils, staff and wider community, but we are so grateful that our pupils now have access to devices that will help with learning beyond lockdown.”

A study by Teach First found that more than a third of parents (37 per cent) say they have at least one child with no exclusive use of a device, such as laptops and tablets, for schoolwork.

Russell Hobby, CEO of Teach First, said: “Learning from home can be difficult for any child, but for households with limited online devices for learning those difficulties are even greater. We welcome this fantastic donation from Amazon meaning many children will be able to learn without the barriers they were facing before.

“Teachers and parents are working incredibly hard but they need support from our wider society to make sure the most vulnerable children don’t get left behind. This support will make all the difference in helping us to achieve that.”