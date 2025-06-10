Peterborough pupils’ climate action recognised at sustainability showcase

School pupils from Peterborough showed off their outstanding environmental work at an event in the city last month.

The Schools Sustainability Showcase, held at ARU Peterborough’s Living Lab on Thursday 22 May, was attended by over 100 staff and students from 11 schools.

Five schools won awards at an afternoon prize ceremony. A special accolade was also presented to the student Eco Ambassador of the Year.

The Showcase, formerly known as the Eco Awards and now in its fourteenth year, was organised by Peterborough-based environment charity PECT. It began with a morning of fun, hands-on workshops led by experts from charities, businesses, and local government.

Pupils undertook wildflower surveys with the RHS and planned sustainable communities with the principal event sponsor, M Group. Others learned about saving water with Anglian Water, carbon footprints with Change Agents UK, and air pollution with South Cambridgeshire District Council. There was also a workshop about eggs from Peterborough’s The Happy Chick Company.

In the afternoon, pupils showcased their schools’ sustainability projects to peers and guests, who then voted for the winners of the Student Choice and Eco Factor Awards respectively. The projects included the creation of a no-dig garden and the restoration of a neglected school pond.

At the closing awards ceremony, further special awards were presented by Anglia Ruskin University, M Group, and PECT. This year, the coveted Sustainable School of the Year Award went to Northborough Primary School.

Teachers from each school were invited to nominate an Eco Ambassador of the Year, with this year’s award going to Year 4 pupil Jake Hill, aged nine, from Stukeley Meadows Primary School in Huntingdon.

Jake impressed judges with his understanding of the water cycle and his initiative in cleaning up the stream that runs alongside his school’s playground, which inspired others to conduct litter picks in their local area.

"The schools at this year’s Showcase raised the bar and really impressed our sponsors, partners and guests,” said Heidi Latronico-Ferris, PECT's Environmental Education Lead.

“Pupils and staff have been doing amazing work to protect and improve the environment as part of their climate action plans, and it was a privilege to celebrate their achievements. Everybody went away feeling inspired.”

This year’s award winners were:

PECT Sustainable School of the Year Award

Northborough Primary School

PECT were impressed by an embedded ethos of sustainability and climate action across the whole school community.

ARU Peterborough Award For Sustainability

Highlees Primary School

ARU Peterborough’s judge was wowed by the blending of sustainability and well-being in the creation of a school polytunnel garden.

M Group Sustainable Award

Heltwate School

Principal event sponsor M Group loved pupils’ enthusiasm for sustainably minded activities within the school’s green spaces.

Student Choice Award

The Beeches Primary School

Students were impressed by a no-dig garden, which was created to grow food and provide an important habitat for a range of invertebrates.

Eco Factor Award

St Augustine’s CofE Primary School

Showcase guests were inspired by two years’ work, knowledge and commitment in reviving the school pond – a vital habitat and haven for a wide variety of wildlife.

Eco Ambassador of the Year 2025

Jake Hill, Stukeley Meadows Primary School

Jake’s teachers nominated him for his initiative in cleaning a local stream and his work with others to make changes needed for a better planet.

1 . Contributed Pupils from Northborough Primary School receive the Sustainable School of the Year Award from PECT trustee Pete Holland. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Pupils from St Augustine's Junior School learn about wet wipe woes with Anglian Water. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Students from Thomas Deacon Academy show off designs for sustainable communities. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales