Peterborough pupils benefit from inspirational workshops led by The Benedetti Foundation

The Foundation was established in 2019 by world-renowned Scottish violinist and dedicated music education advocate Nicola Benedetti.

Pupils from Ravensthorpe Primary School were visited by two tutors from the Foundation, Lucy Drever and Calum Huggan, who led the pupils through sessions introducing them to a range of musical concepts, whilst also encouraging them to share their own views as to what music means to them, and how it relates to the wider world about them. They particularly enjoyed the body percussion call-and-response games. This is part of The Benedetti Foundation’s weeklong residency in Peterborough.

Feedback from pupils who took part has been very positive, with headteacher Martin Fry saying: “It has been an incredible experience for our pupils where they found the experience to be magical and very interesting. They loved taking part in the musical sessions and we hope they will learn and remember this for a long time to come.”

Lucy Drever, Head of Creative Learning, The Benedetti Foundation said: “It was such a joy to visit Ravensthorpe Primary School as part of the Foundation’s Residency Sessions. The young people were really creative, they had such powerful ideas as to why we listen to music and Calum and I had so much fun making music with them. We hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”