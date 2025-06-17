Peterborough primary schools’ Country Dancing Festival 2025

Hosted by Annette and the band, Avalon, the evening brought together families and schools from all over Peterborough and the surrounding area to enjoy a celebration of traditional country dancing, along with family picnics, ice cream and smiles galore.

Headmaster, Adrian Meadows, said, “The Peterborough School was delighted to be hosting the Peterborough Schools’ Country Dancing Festival once again”, adding that it is “one of the best events of the year. It is so wonderful to see so many families enjoying themselves on a sunny summer’s evening, with such excellent teamwork on display. It is clear how hard the children have all worked to perfect their dances!”.