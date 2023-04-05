News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
4 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Peterborough primary school told it requires improvement by Ofsted inspectors - despite quality of education being rated as good

“Leaders have created a well-considered curriculum for the older pupils. Subject leaders take care when thinking about what pupils need to know and how to revisit it over time.”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

A Peterborough primary school has been told it requires improvement by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Queen's Drive Infant School, near the city centre, in February, and while there were a number of positives highlighted in their report – including the quality of education and the behaviour of pupils – the school was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement.’ The school had been rated as ‘good’ in the previous inspection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their report, the inspectors, described the school as ‘a caring community’ and a ‘harmonious and calm environment.’ They said: “Leaders have created a well-considered curriculum for the older pupils. Subject leaders take care when thinking about what pupils need to know and how to revisit it over time. In science, for example, children look at different types of materials in early years and learn about their properties in Year 1.

Queens Drive Infants SchoolQueens Drive Infants School
Queens Drive Infants School
Most Popular

“This building of knowledge allows Year 2 pupils to make a good choice of material for a particular product. This approach to planning the curriculum helps pupils to learn and remember more over time.

“The curriculum is not as well considered in the early years. Many activities are available for the children in each classroom but, too often, they do not have an explicit purpose.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report added: “Leaders, and other relevant staff, do not have a clear understanding of the statutory guidance around the information a school must retain when employing new staff. As a result, they were unaware of the weaknesses in the retention of staff recruitment, selection and vetting information.”

However, the school was given praise for how they kept pupils safe, how they prioritised early reading skills for children, as well as the range of activities on offer for youngsters.

The report said: “Pupils enjoy the range of activities that they can join in with. This includes singing and music clubs, as well as sports, gym, science and art activities. Pupils also appreciate the many trips that the school organises to different places.”

To read the report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/110723

InspectorsOfstedPeterborough