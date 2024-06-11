Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Longthorpe Primary School, an academy converter, caters to students aged 4 to 11 and has a mixed gender student population of 416 pupils.

Longthorpe Primary School, part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), has recently undergone an inspection and received a rating of "Good" from Ofsted.

The inspection, conducted in April, highlighted the school's commitment to providing a high-quality education and fostering a positive learning environment.

The report noted that Longthorpe Primary School has demonstrated its dedication to the well-being and development of its students.​

Happy pupils at Longthorpe primary school.

it added: “The school's emphasis on celebrating diversity and promoting understanding among students from varying backgrounds has created a sense of unity and prepared them to be good citizens. ​

"Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School are happy, safe, and have friendly relationships with one another.​ They feel supported by the staff and have opportunities to resolve any disagreements that may arise.

“The school's commitment to academic excellence is evident in the achievements of its students. Pupils at Longthorpe Primary School build their knowledge effectively across all subjects, although there is room for improvement in the consistency of their writing skills.

"The school offers a range of trips and clubs that allow students to make friends and explore new interests, such as singing in a choir.”

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “I am delighted with the glowing Osted report for Longthorpe Primary School, one of the five academies in our trust. I extend my congratulations and thanks to our dedicated staff for their hard work.

"Some areas for improvement were identified in the school’s last inspection in the summer term of 2022 and it is pleasing that we have confirmation that all of those have now been fully addressed.

"This has been the result of strong leadership of the Headteacher, Mrs. Trethewy, since November 2022. Special thanks also go to her senior leadership team of Mr. Parkhouse, Mrs. Beeby, Mrs. Potter, and Miss Ali.

"We take immense pride in how our children and staff impressed the inspection team, with the school’s provision being very strongly complimented by them. As such, we are confident in the school's continuing and future success."

Longthorpe Primary School has made significant improvements since its previous inspection.​

The school- which has 416 students- has redesigned its curriculum to ensure clear progression and defined learning outcomes for students.​

The report noted the ability of the teachers to adapt the curriculum to meet the needs of students with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and effective questioning techniques are used to address any gaps in knowledge. ​

As a point of improvement, the report found that there is a need for a more consistent approach to developing writing skills across different subjects.

Headteacher Kate Trethewy said: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at our school in a relatively short space of time and am excited about the next steps on our journey to become a truly exceptional school.