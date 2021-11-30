Peterborough primary school pupils are live on air with their own radio station.

Lucy, Charlotte and Natalia presenting their show.

Southfields Radio is a new initiative set up by computing lead Adam Howlett and offers pupils the chance to present their own shows at lunchtimes using state of the art broadcast equipment and software.

The pupils first broadcast into the playgrounds are now streaming online to larger audiences, allowing their parents and members of the public to listen. As part of BGL4Schools, the student station was granted funding from BGL group which allowed the school to buy the equipment and purchase streaming licenses. Year 6 DJ Lucy loves presenting her show. She said: “I love presenting my own live show - it’s really nerve-wracking at first but exciting after! I like playing different styles of music and gossiping about what’s going on in the world. I also enjoy having a good time with my friends in the studio whilst we laugh, dance and sing.”

A sure hit with pupils and parents alike, the radio has given them an opportunity to follow their dream careers. Computing lead, Adam Howlett said: “A huge majority of our children say they want to be a Youtuber or a live streamer when they grow up and Southfields Radio gives children the fantastic opportunity to live stream in a safe and controlled environment.

“A school radio station develops a huge range of life skills that are important to build into our children, such as confidence, teamwork, timing, thinking on your feet, and of course speaking and listening skills. It’s also able to cover many different school subjects in one - English, Drama, History, Music, Current Affairs and many more in a fun and engaging way. The station is still in its infancy but has a lot of potential and we’re very excited for it to grow.” The pupils with some help from Adam have made jingles, learnt different audio editing techniques as well as presenting.

Head Teacher, Laura Martin said: “The children DJ daily and play a good selection of music and after lots of practise within school we are now ready to go live to parents and the public. We hope you enjoy our latest English ‘oracy’ project and the power of learning to talk well.”