Peterborough primary school grateful to charitable trust for donations to outdoor music area

Discovery Primary Academy's outdoor music area.

The Edward Charles and Kathleen Bailey Trust gifted a series of items, including large colourful drums, to Discovery Primary Academy in Walton.

The school’s outdoor music area now consists of a colourful selection of instruments including drums and sound tubes which the children have been thoroughly enjoying and exploring throughout the day.