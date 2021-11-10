Peterborough primary school donates over 200kg of food to charity with harvest collection

Pupils from Orton Wistow Primary School load up the donations.

Parents and children Orton Wistow Primary School generously donated a whopping 204kg of food to the school’s Harvest Collection this year.

The donations were then divided up and taken to both Peterborough Foodbank and Soup Kitchen. They were collected by the charities, with the Year 6 children helping to carry the items and load them into the vans.

Both charities have expressed their delight at the donations as there were plenty of bags to go around.

Orton Wistow's harvest collection.

Mr Eardley, the Head Teacher of Orton Wistow, said: “Part of our school PRIDE Code is that everybody matters and we want children to know that we should think of others and do what we can to support them.

“Our Harvest Collection coincided with World Homeless Day and gave us the opportunity to alert children to the experience of people in our city.

“This has been our biggest harvest collection to date and children and families were inspired by the work of the two charities.”