Peterborough primary school confirms departure of headteacher

Ryan McLay has been the Headteacher of Longthorpe Primary School for the last eight years.

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT- 1 min read

Longthorpe Primary School has confirmed the departure of its headteacher Ryan McLay.

It is understood that Mr McLay has been away for a period of time but has now decided not to return to his post due to ‘personal reasons.’

Chief Executive Officer of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) Dr Ian Young said: “for personal reasons, Mr McLay has decided not to return to his post as Headteacher of Longthorpe Primary School. Although we are saddened by this, we understand and respect Mr McLay’s decision.

Longthorpe Primary School.
“As Headteacher at Longthorpe, Mr McLay was committed to delivering an ambitious, high-quality education for every child and supported both children and staff to achieve their potential.

“In this time, he developed and sustained his school leadership skills and knowledge, rooting his ethos firmly in aspiring to make children’s lives better.

“We wish Mr McLay all the very best for the future and thank him for his leadership of the school over the past 8 years."

The school’s website has confirmed that Kate Trethewy has moved over from Thorpe Primary School- also of PKAT- to take over as Headteacher.

The Peterborough Telegraph also asked the trust to confirm the position of Longthorpe Deputy Headteacher Samantha Harris but did not receive a reply to that query.

