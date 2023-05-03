Peterborough primary school changes name - and pledges to host more events for community

A Peterborough primary school has changed it’s name – and pledged to host more events in the community going forward.

Middleton Primary School in Bretton is now known as Nova Primary Academy and is being run by Peterborough Keys Academies Trust,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebrand was carried out last month, and there will be celebrations in Bretton to mark the new start for the school.

From left, Alma McGonigle, headteacher, Megan Taylor, operations and safeguarding lead and Sally Hudson, deputy headteacher

Over the summer term, the school will be hosting Nova Launch Events for the school and the wider community. These will involve a fete and an open evening which will outline the upcoming building transformations at the school, which will begin this summer.

Head teacher Alma McGonigle said: “Our new school motto is ‘Ambitious and Proud,’ and we are on a mission to create a school which enables all pupils to believe that anything is possible and that there are no limits to their potential and achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new name has been chosen to reflect the STEM focus at the school, and Ms McGonigle said: “Through our new ‘Ambitions Curriculum’, deciding upon our vision was an important first step with a focus on STEM. We want our children to care for the planet out of love and respect, not out of fear of what might happen, and we will provide an environment where childhood is valued, and imagination nurtured.

"Our aim is that our pupils have a place in school where they can have opportunities to design, develop, experiment and problem solve through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. To have a special place for them to acquire knowledge beyond their classroom, as their world orbits through their experiences and sends them on a trajectory of discovery and enrichment.