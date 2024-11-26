Peterborough primary academy praised by Ofsted for “welcoming ethos”

Ormiston Meadows Academy in Peterborough, praised by Ofsted for encouraging pupils to “enjoy learning and playing together”, as it receives ‘Good’ in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the inspection, which took place in October 2024, Ofsted praised the academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, for how it “prepares pupils well for life in the wider world”, with well organised curriculum plans which ensure “pupils learn the knowledge and skills to be ready for the next steps in education.”

Pupil’s kindness and commitment to their education was particularly applauded by inspectors, with the report commending how pupils “work hard and focus on their learning”; “encourage and celebrate the success of their peers”; and “take responsibility to care for others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The academy also received strong praise for its inclusive vision, with the report highlighting the “well-developed” support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Pupils at Ormiston Meadows Academy

Above all, inspectors highlighted that “pupils are happy at this academy” at that Ormiston Meadows is a place where pupils “enjoy learning and playing together.”

Other highlights from the report include:

Pupils “thrive” in the academy’s “welcoming ethos.”

“They develop a sense of self-worth and are sensitive to the needs of others.”

The academy has “designed a curriculum that is well matched to the wide-ranging needs of its pupils. Curriculum plans are well organised and clarify exactly what knowledge pupils should learn.”

The school’s approach to supporting pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is “well developed.”

The academy “swiftly identifies” pupils’ needs and provides staff with clear guidance about how best to deliver support.

The academy’s “approach to early reading is well established”, and pupils become “capable readers who enjoy reading books independently and with their classes.”

The academy, with the support of the Trust, has in place “effective ongoing training” for staff, ensuring “staff understand the content of the curriculum” and consistently teach the curriculum well.

School leaders work well with the Trust to ensure that the academy provides “the best possible education for pupils.”

“Pupils learn about the wider world. They have lots of opportunities to investigate the diversity of beliefs and lifestyles found in modern society.”

“Starting at an early age, pupils consider potential career options through the well-established careers education programme.”

Kelly Moore, Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said:

“We’re so thrilled to receive such a fantastic report and we’re really proud that inspectors recognised Ormiston Meadows Academy’s warm and welcoming environment, which ensures all our pupils are encouraged in their learning, personal development, and relationships with their peers. We’re also really pleased to see our high-quality curriculum and inclusive learning opportunities recognised as a core part of our commitment to creating the best educational opportunities for all.

“I’d like to thank all our incredible staff, parents, carers, and wider community for their ongoing support, and I know that all of us at Meadows are really excited to build on this report and the excellent learning we provide all our pupils.”