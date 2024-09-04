Peterborough pre-schools and the HAF group mark the end of summer with a special event
Family Action is committed to supporting individuals and families through times of change, challenge, and crisis, and this summer in Peterborough the charity ran events including days out as part of its summer ‘Make Happy Memories’ campaign and rolled out the HAF programme for children attending Woodfield Park Community Centre in Welland, Peterborough.
The special days out and events for the children and families they work with were to ensure that during the school holidays local families could still come together to access affordable activities, laugh, and most of all to create lasting happy memories.
In Peterborough, Family Action operates five preschools, including Woodfield Park preschool, and the charity runs 2 FOOD Clubs.
The families had a fantastic time at the event celebrating new friendships made and to consolidate all the happy memories made over the summer.
The children helped to set up the event for their parents helping to prepare food such as potato salads, tuna and mayonnaise for the jacket potatoes, chopping cucumbers and making carrot cake, which they all enjoyed.
Family Action Service Manager, Sally Grieff, said: "Food brings people together on many different levels and this event was an opportunity for local families to come together and share memories made throughout the summer HAF programme, to celebrate new friendships and the children showcased their new culinary skills for all the families to enjoy.”
Parent, Samantha, said: “It was so nice to come and have the barbecue with my child and to see all the new friends he’s made and to meet other parents. There’s so much going on and it’s nice to see him having fun.”
Theo and Zoe-Ann both attended the Family Action HAF programme. Theo said: “I like it because I liked picking blackberries and helping with the cooking and I liked my mum coming to the barbecue and having her dinner with me.”
Zoe-Ann said: “I love the food! I've tried so many new things!”
To find out more about Family Action visit: Family Action
To find out about Family Action pre-schools in Peterborough please contact [email protected] or call 01733 893361.
