Peterborough parents urged to apply for primary school places

Closing date for applications is January 15

Parents have been urged to apply for their children’s primary school places as the deadline approaches.

Peterborough City Council issued a reminder that the closing date for primary, infant and junior school applications is January 15, and that parents should ‘apply now to avoid disappointment’.

If the deadline is missed, the child is less likely to get a place at their preferred school.

Those who apply before the deadline will receive their child’s school place offer on April 16.

Parents with children born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 and living in Peterborough must apply on the council website for a reception place for September 2025.

For junior schools, if the child was born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018, lives in Peterborough and is currently in Year 2 at an infant school, parents need to apply on the council website for their transfer to Year 3 for September 2025.

The first round of secondary school applications ran from September 12 to October 31, 2024.

Parents that applied during that time will receive their child’s school place offer on March 3, 2025.

Those that missed the first round can still apply for a secondary school place during the second round, which runs from November 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, with offers sent out in late April.

How to apply

Parents must apply for their children’s school place online via Peterborough City Council’s Parent Portal, which can be found on its website.

Firstly, you must check that you are applying to the correct council.

If your child is a Peterborough resident, you make your application through Peterborough City Council, even if you want to apply for a school place outside of Peterborough.

Before applying, it is important to read the council’s Primary School Admissions Booklet and research your options.

When you apply, you need to list three schools you like the most in order of preference, as naming only one school will not increase your child’s chances of being offered a place there.

Your child will be considered for each school separately and, if eligible for more than one school, will get an offer for the one you ranked highest.

If your application is incomplete or incorrect, it could get delayed or cancelled.