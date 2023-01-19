Peterborough nursery which ‘gets children ready for school’ awarded Good Ofsted report

A Peterborough nursery where children make “good progress” by having a “positive attitude to learning” has received a Good Ofsted report.

Busy Bunnies Nursery New England, in Lincoln Road, was rated Good by the education watchdog for the quality of education it delivers, the behaviour and attitudes of the children, the personal development each child makes and the leadership and management of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery currently provides full day care for 44 children, aged two, three and four years old.

Busy Bunnies Nursery New England, in Lincoln Road, has been rated Good by Ofsted

Ofsted inspector Vikki Reynolds’ report, published on January 17 this year, cited a “curriculum that focuses on getting children ready for school”, which gives the “children opportunities to develop in all areas of learning”, as one of the reasons why the nursery retained its Good status from its last inspection in 2017.

The report stated "children demonstrate good behaviours” and “learn through a variety of activities which are well planned to meet individual needs and abilities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children have access to an exciting outdoor area throughout the day, where they “develop important social skills ready for their next stage of learning”.

The nursery’s garden has swings, helping children to “develop their gross motor skills” – which are important skills children acquire by using their whole bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also opportunities for children to ride scooters, climb, and participate in large-scale building and mark making.

The seven members of childcare staff, who all hold early years qualifications at level three, were credited for using a “wide vocabulary”, which helps children to “learn clear language skills”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff read to children, and use a “range of questioning techniques to develop the children's understanding and curiosity”.

However, the report identified that, occasionally, teaching is inconsistent across the nursery, meaning children “do not always access high-quality teaching in all areas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, parents are “very happy with the care their children receive”. Staff are “friendly” and “parents feel that the setting provides a welcoming environment for children and families”.

Staff are also supported by the nursery’s manager, who provides them with a “well-being box of grocery items to support them” during the current cost of living crisis.