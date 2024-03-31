Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caverstede Nursery School, in Walton- the only Local Authority School in Peterborough, has maintained its rating of ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted.

The inspection, which was carried out in January, saw Caverstede rated as ‘Outstanding’ for the sixth consecutive time, dating back to 2007.

Inspectors said: “Children are happy at Caverstede Nursery School. They love to learn and respond enthusiastically to the learning experiences on offer.

Staff and children at Caverstede Nursery School in Walton.

"It is a nurturing place where children develop their curiosity through well-chosen activities. They learn what they need to make successful steps into school.”

The report added: “Children participate confidently in learning activities and show high levels of independence by selecting their own activities and resources.

“The curriculum is ambitious and ensures that children develop across all areas of learning.

“Children build on important learning experiences that help them to be school-ready very effectively.

“Inspectors also noted “The school has established high expectations. Staff consistently teach routines and model expectations of excellent behaviour.

“Children feel safe at school and have strong relationships with staff who know the children incredibly well, fostering deep and meaningful relationships with children and their families as a result.”

Such was the school’s achievement, Sir Martyn Oliver, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector from Ofsted sent a personal letter to the school.

It read: “The inspection framework sets a high bar for being judged outstanding, which makes it a challenging and exacting standard to achieve. I would therefore like to commend you and your team on your exceptional work”.

Headteacher, Debbie Hayes, said: “I am so very proud and thrilled to share that Caverstede Nursery School is once again celebrating being rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of the inspection. This recognises the hard work, dedication and commitment of all our staff and governors, both past and present, as well as the involvement of children, parents and carers that make up our Caverstede family”.

Chris Baird, Interim Director of Education, and Cllr Ray Bisby, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said “We know that such a report and maintaining an Outstanding judgement is the outcome of a significant amount of dedication and hard work from the school community, including the careful oversight by your governors.

“Everyone can feel justifiably proud of what you have achieved and the very good level of education you are providing to our young people.”

