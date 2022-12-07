Ofsted rated the nursery as ‘Good’ in all areas; Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, with an overall rating of Good.

The report from the inspection, which took place in October, praised many aspects of the nursery, stating: “Key staff know children well and have an in-depth knowledge of child development. They make regular observations of what children know and can do, and use this information to plan what they need to learn next. Children are prepared well for the next phase in their learning.”

The report added that the nursery team: “Support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities effectively. They speak regularly with other professionals to review children's progress and share information about children's learning and development. Staff provide targeted support to help children move forward in their education.”

Children enjoying their time at Welbourne Primary Academy Nursery.

Inspectors also highlighted the nursery’s effective collaboration with parents: “Parents talk confidently about the good progress that their children have made during their time at the setting. They value the online information that they receive about their children's care and learning.”

Nursery Manager, Alison Di Meglio, said: “We are delighted with the results of this Ofsted inspection. Our team has worked hard to ensure our setting, which relocated to Welbourne in September, offers a quality environment with fantastic facilities where children feel safe, happy and secure.

“We take pride in offering a variety of imaginative experiences and resources to help our children develop confidence, independence and make good progress - and it is lovely to see this reflected in the report. We would like to thank all parents, children and staff for their constant support and we will continue to strive to be the best we can, offering the highest standards of care and education.”

Scott Hudson, Chief Executive of TDET, added: “It is wonderful to receive such a positive Ofsted report. At TDET, our ambition is to provide every one of the children in our care with the best opportunities and high aspirations. Top quality early years provision is key to building a successful foundation for the next steps of education and I’d like to thank the team at Welbourne Primary Academy Nursery for all their efforts in making the setting such a success.”

The inspectors also gave the academy some suggestions for improvements moving forward, including establishing further continuous professional development for staff and increasing opportunities for children to use and hear their home languages during play.

Welbourne Primary Academy Nursery is open in term time, plus staff training days, between 7.45am and 5.45pm and provides full day care as well as morning and afternoon sessions for children. It accepts two, three and four-year-old funding as well as the 30-hour free childcare and tax-free childcare.

