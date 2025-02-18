Peterborough Multi-Academy Trust up for three prestigious national awards

PDET shortlisted for National MAT Awards 2025

Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET) has been shortlisted for three prestigious National MAT Awards, organised by the Multi Academy Trust Association (MATA) to celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievement and excellent work that multi academy trusts do.

PDET has been shortlisted for the Large MAT of the Year Award, for MATs with 15+ schools; the MAT Leadership Team of the Year Award, which recognises outstanding achievement and overcoming adversity; and The Green Trust Award, celebrating a trust that is actively championing ‘green’ initiatives across estate practice and pupils’ ‘green’ curriculum.

The dedicated central team at PDET provide comprehensive support and services to 35 Church of England schools across Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Rutland, allowing staff members and leaders to focus on school life.

The PDET team believes that more can be achieved by working together as one highly committed body, to ensure that every child within the Trust experiences an excellent education and realises their God-given potential to flourish. This is achieved via their agile and efficient central structures, processes, culture, leadership and effective governance, underpinned by a passion for collaboration.

Ruth Walker-Green, CEO of PDET said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have the hard work and dedication of our Trust team recognised by the National MAT Awards committee in three different categories.

“Our incredible team is entirely committed to serving the schools and communities we represent, ensuring that all schools are flourishing and helping every child to thrive. Having our work recognised by the respected Multi Academy Trust Association is something we can all be proud of.”

Matt McDermott, Founder of MATA, added: “Congratulations to PDET on being shortlisted in three categories! The awards this year have seen a record number of entrants so it’s typically a huge achievement to be shortlisted for even 1 award, never mind 3! We look forward to hosting the team at the conference and awards on 6th March, best of luck!”