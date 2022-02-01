Peterborough given Government funding after being named as ‘education cold spot’

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.

Areas where education outcomes are weakest - including Peterborough and Cambridgeshire - will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough has been named as an 'education cold spot' SUS-220117-131250003

Following the announcement Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “When down at Westminster, I am often told the Government wants to invest in Peterborough - and am asked where the money should go? I always say our schools.

“Because the most important asset we have is our young people, and they deserve the best start in life.

“This is just about the most important thing I have helped achieve in Peterborough since being elected. It has the potential to help the most.

“It’s another sign this Government sees the potential in Peterborough and is willing to put its money where it’s mouth is. Shouting about Peterborough down at Westminster is working. I am going to keep on doing it.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The most valuable resource on the planet is the human resource. Investing in people to get on in life and receive the best possible education is core to the mission of this Government, and we are determined to help people gain the knowledge and skills needed to unleash their potential.

“This White Paper sets out our blueprint for putting skills, schools and families at the heart of levelling up. It focuses on putting great schools in every part of the country, training that sets you up for success in a high-skilled, well-paid career and ensuring no one misses out on opportunities simply because of where they live or their family background.

“Raising our expectations and aspirations for children, as well as creating a high-skilled workforce, will end the brain drain that sees too many people leaving communities in order to succeed. These plans will help create a level playing field and boost the economy, both locally and nationally.”