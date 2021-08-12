Peterborough GCSE Results Day: The King's School delighted with students commitment to GCSEs

As Year 11 students at The King’s School received their GCSE results, headteacher Mr Darren Ayling shared his pride at their resilience.

By Rosie Boon
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 3:01 pm
GCSE Results Day at The King's School: Grace Samuel and Maria Kigallen

The Headteacher at The King’s (The Cathedral) School, Mr Darren Ayling, said, “We are delighted by the outcomes for our Year 11s who have shown some real determination and commitment over their GCSE course. It is worth reminding ourselves that juggling the demands of a wide range of challenging subjects, at this level, presents some real challenges, at the best of times. Doing this during periods of remote learning and isolation is a massive achievement and one of which they should all feel very proud. I am sure our students would acknowledge that the support from their families, and staff at School, has been vitally important in helping them to this success. What is most pleasing are the secure foundations our Year 11s have laid for the future. Well done to everyone.”

GCSE Results Day at The King's School: Jeby Aleema, Ciaran O'Reilly, Peza Halani and Royce Raj
GCSE Results Day at The King's School
GCSEs