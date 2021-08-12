Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Students shine at Stanground Academy

Sarah Chengo celebrating her results

Stanground Academy is pleased to share a year of brilliant results for its pupils, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Individual successes include:

-Viktoria Vaszicskin, who achieved 7 grade 9s in English literature, English language, mathematics, combined science, German and geography and Distinction* in enterprise and marketing.

Big smiles from Nathan Isa-Onojobi with his results

-Josephine Mandin, who achieved 4 Grade 9s in English literature, English language, German and sociology. Josephine also achieved a Distinction* in dance, 2 grade 8s in history and mathematics and 3 grade 7s in combined science and statistics.

-Anais Smith, who achieved 4 grade 9s in English literature, English language, history and sociology. Anais also achieved a Distinction* in sport science, a grade 8 in mathematics and grade 7s in combined science and French as well as a grade 6 in statistics.

-Sarah Chengo, who achieved 3 grade 9s in English literature, English language and sociology, a Distinction in sport science, 5 grade 8s in mathematics, history, French and combined science and a grade 5 in statistics.

-Nathan Isa-Onojobi, who achieved 2 Distinction*s in enterprise and marketing and sport science, a grade 8 and 9 in combined science, 4 grade 8s in English literature, English language, German and history, a grade 7 in mathematics and a grade 6 in statistics.

Stanground Academy student Josephine Mandin celebrating her results

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government decided that pupils’ grades would be based on work they had produced throughout their course and student’s final grades would be moderated and assessed by external exam boards.

Gary Carlile, Principal at Stanground Academy, said:

“A huge congratulations to our pupils who have achieved their GCSE grades today. Their continued dedication to learning has been second-to-none and we are so pleased to see them rejoicing in their grades.

He continued: “Many thanks to our parents, staff and community for your ongoing support during the pandemic and we look forward to seeing our pupils take their next steps as they go on to further education and work towards their bright futures.”