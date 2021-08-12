Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Pupils from Bourne Grammar School, Neale Wade Academy and Cromwell Community College impress with their outstanding performances

Archie Wayman and Charlie Munns celebrating their grades at Cromwell Community College

Staff at Bourne Grammar School are proud of their hard-working students as 240 pupils have emerged from social isolation to produce outstanding GCSE results.

The school are proud of the ‘magnificent figures’ gained by pupils across the board. 24% of all grades were grade 9 and 69% of all results were at grade 7 or above. 21 students, nearly 10% of the cohort, achieved a grade 8 or 9 across all subjects and the pass rate at grade 4 or above was 99.3%.

Headteacher, Alastair Anderson said: “I could not be more delighted for our students at the end of such a difficult two-year period of study. The confidence that these results should bring will enhance individual wellbeing and help propel each member of this fabulous year group to successful futures in the Sixth Form. They will get all the plaudits they deserve when they return to school in September, and I look forward to congratulating them personally. A school is nothing without a strong community, and by striving to achieve so highly Year 11 students at Bourne Grammar have done much to enhance the sense of togetherness and positivity that is the hallmark of this great school.”

Stazie Lynch celebrating her grades at Cromwell Community College

Students at Neale-Wade Academy are celebrating the success of their much-anticipated GCSE results. The academy has seen many of its students achieve top grades.

Student, Laura Hardy was awarded five grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grades at Distinction*.

Fellow student, Archie Carman achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s, two grade 7s and two grades at Distinction*.

Other standouts include Jack Day, who achieved three grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s, two grades at distinction* and one at distinction.

Alex Ramnath and Connor Button celebrating their grades at Cromwell Community College

Additionally, Gabriel Gritsenko received two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 6 and a level 2 distinction.

Overall, students achieved an impressive total of 125 grades at level 9 and distinction* across all subjects.

Graham Horn, Principal of Neale-Wade Academy, said: “There can be no doubt that it has been another difficult year, but the students and staff at Neale-Wade Academy have well and truly overcome the challenges. We are so proud to see so many of our students achieve excellent grades and have their hard work rewarded – I really do wish them the best of luck as they continue on their educational journey.

Students and staff at Cromwell Community College are celebrating another set of excellent GCSE results.

The academy, which is part of The Active Learning Trust, has seen many of its students’ progress onto Cromwell’s sixth form and other Post 16 colleges.

Headteacher at Cromwell Community College, Jane Horn, said: “As always, we are thrilled with the GCSE results we have seen this year. They reflect the constant hard work and commitment our students have given to their studies throughout their time at Cromwell Community College.