Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Principal’s pride at maturity and resilience of pupils at Queen Katharine Academy

Queen Katharine Academy

This year pupils’ grades were based on teacher assessments, rather than exams - and pupils at Queen Katharine Academy scored a set of good results.

Lynn Mayes, principal at the school said: “I am so proud of our students who have continued to show great maturity and resilience during these unprecedented times.

“Despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic throughout their GCSE years, they have continued to stay focused and have all worked extremely hard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These results are a credit to them and their efforts. We wish them all the best in the next phase of their education.

I would also like to give thanks to our fantastic teaching team for their continued support and dedication to the welfare and success of our students. This has been particularly prevalent over the past two years with the multiple lockdowns, home learning and subsequent reopenings of the academy.

“Our staff have been unwavering in their commitment to ensure that all students receive the best possible education during this time and that no-one is left behind.”

Individual successes include those of Harmony Wright, whose dedication to her studies was reflected in her ten GCSEs including Grade 9 in History, Grade 8 in Biology, Chemistry, English Language and Spanish, as well as Distinctions in Media and Travel and Tourism.

Additionally, Andreea Florea, who despite only moving to the UK during secondary school, also received ten GCSEs including Grade 9 in Spanish and Distinctions in Business, Travel and Tourism and Dance.

Individual subjects at Queen Katharine Academy also saw impressive attainments, including Languages and History; students Andreea Florea, Yuri Simones de Paula and Maria Dragan and Kelly Jesus received Grade 9 in Spanish, with Kelly also achieving the top grade in Portuguese. In History, students Harmony Wright and Maria Dragan both achieved the top Grade 9.