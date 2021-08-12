Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Plenty to celebrate at Thomas Deacon Academy following GCSE success

Thomas Deacon Academy

Students and staff at Thomas Deacon Academy are celebrating another impressive set of GCSE results.

A special mention goes to ‘stand out’ student successes, these include:

-Poppy Moore who achieved an amazing seven grade 9s and one grade 8.

-Hanifah Hussain and Tehreem Rashid who achieved a very impressive six grade 9s and two grade 8s.

-Joanna Karlinska who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7.

-Amy Lindsay who achieved six grade 9s and two grade 7s.

Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, Rick Carroll, said: “I would firstly like to pay tribute to all of our students and staff who have worked incredibly hard during this unprecedented year, and we are proud of each and every one of them. In a year of ‘lock-down learning’ and ‘school bubbles’, our students have shown immense courage, commitment and confidence; the progress they have made during this time reflects this and our character values.

He also wanted to thank the staff and parents for their efforts in helping pupils through the pandemic, he said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our staff and the parents/carers of our students for the support they have provided and continue to provide the young people at Thomas Deacon Academy. We wish those students departing the very best and look forward to welcoming back those continuing their journey here at our TDA Sixth Form .”