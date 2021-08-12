Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Personal and academic successes at Greater Peterborough UTC

Alfie MacNeacail and Alicia Finbow

Students study STEM specialist, GCSE A Level, BTEC and AQA Technical qualifications alongside opportunities to engage with the school’s industry sponsors in a programme designed to prepare them for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

This year’s Year 11 students worked hard throughout their time at the UTC.

Among the students celebrating their GCSE results today were Alicia Finbow, who is now set to join the RAF training programme; Alfie MacNeacail, who is going to study A-levels in History, English and Politics at Stamford College, and Ryan Woods who will return to GPUTC to study A-levels in Maths, Physics and Product Design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Woods

Principal, David Bisley, praised the effort of his students and staff: “The mature manner in which our students have handled the last 18 months is a testament to their dedication to both their studies and to their unrelenting focus on ensuring they move onto the next stage in their education and training.

“I am particularly proud not just of the academic successes we celebrate today, but also the personal successes. The additional barriers these young people have had to overcome at such short notice is remarkable — not just the technological barriers but also the ability to adapt and to work independently in such testing circumstances.

“Everyone who is part of the GPUTC community — staff, students, parents and industry sponsors — have worked together this year to ensure the best outcome for our students and we are all incredibly proud of the successes of our young people.”

The school also celebrated the outstanding success of several Year 13 students this week who have achieved places on highly competitive apprenticeships with companies such as AECON, Vodafone and the Navy.

Tyler Borland