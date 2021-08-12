Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Hard work pays off at Arthur Mellows Village College

Pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College

Jonathan Oakley, incoming Head of College, described the results as ‘extremely pleasing’ and congratulated the youngsters this morning.

He said; “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Mr Oakley added that the Year Group have done exceptionally well and special mention should go to the following for their impressive achievements:

Kiera Atkinson

Madison Brown

Charlotte Chapman

Nicole Chapman

William Gidney

Maddison Hobbs

Daniel Hutchinson

Amy Jessup

Morgan Jones

Jonathan Nash

Sophie Parker

Beatrice Phillips

Grace Pye

Poppy Revell

Caitlin Rookyard

Amy Samler

James Shaw

Charley Siggins

Emily Tocci