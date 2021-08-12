Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Hard work pays off at Arthur Mellows Village College
Hard work paid off for pupils at Arthur Mellows Village College.
Jonathan Oakley, incoming Head of College, described the results as ‘extremely pleasing’ and congratulated the youngsters this morning.
He said; “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.
“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”
Mr Oakley added that the Year Group have done exceptionally well and special mention should go to the following for their impressive achievements:
Kiera Atkinson
Madison Brown
Charlotte Chapman
Nicole Chapman
William Gidney
Maddison Hobbs
Daniel Hutchinson
Amy Jessup
Morgan Jones
Jonathan Nash
Sophie Parker
Beatrice Phillips
Grace Pye
Poppy Revell
Caitlin Rookyard
Amy Samler
James Shaw
Charley Siggins
Emily Tocci
George Whiteman