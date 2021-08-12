Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Hampton College proud of exemplary results from tremendous year group

Hampton College student Keera celebrating her GCSEs

At Hampton College, Head of School John Gilligan commented: ‘Year 11 have been a tremendous year group ever since they joined us in year 7. The way they have handled the whole lockdown situation and uncertainty around exams and grading has been exemplary. We are delighted that they have been able to receive the grades they deserve today, excellent grades which reflect their superb dedication and hard work.

There are many examples of exceptional grades including:

-Ayooluwatomiwa Alabi: 9 grade 9s

Hampton College student Austina celebrating her GCSEs

-Liam Burgess: 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s

-Abdulwasay Afzal: 7 grade 9s, 1 grade 8 and 1 grade 7

-Isobel Elmes: 6 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s

-Aligul Macit: 5 grade 9s and 1 grade 8 and 2 grade 7s

Hampton College student Patrycya celebrating her GCSEs

-Lauren Meadows: 4 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s

-Jenna Al-Gharabally: 4 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

-Austeja Zigmantaviciute: 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s and 1 grade

Many students made exceptional progress such as Patrycya Piasecka, Austina Purlyte, Isabel Grainger, Keera Nithiyalinga and Aligul Macit, all of whom achieved on average 3 grades above their target for every subject.

Hampton College student Abdhul celebrating his GCSEs

We are immensely proud of year 11 and their excellent results; they are a special group of talented young people and have been a credit to Hampton College. We are also incredibly lucky to have such committed and dedicated teachers and support staff all of whom go the extra mile to ensure our students are able to excel.

We wish all of our fabulous year 11 students well as they move on to their next stage’.

Hampton College student Lauren celebrating her GCSEs

Hampton College student Aligul celebrating his GCSEs

Hampton College student Liam celebrating his GCSEs

Hampton College student Austeja celebrating her GCSEs