Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Another set of impressive results at Iqra Academy

There have been celebrations at the Iqra Academy

The Academy, which is part of the Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), has seen an increase in student achievement over the past five years.

This year, a number of students achieved 10+ GCSE passes including Maha Qadir and Zainab Mahmood who achieved 10+ GCSE passes each, all at grade 7+. Afifa Iqbal and Zubaria Sarwar also both achieved 10+ GCSE passes, all at grade 6+.

Students at Iqra Academy will go on to take A-Levels at Thomas Deacon Academy, Queen Katharine Academy and other Peterborough schools.

Michael Wright, Principal at Iqra Academy, said: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to each and every one of our students who have achieved another excellent set of GCSE results this year. They have been so dedicated to their studies throughout this turbulent period and it is brilliant to see their hard work rewarded.

“Thank you also to our teachers, parents and staff who have supported our students through the challenging year. Thanks to them, our school remains one of the highest performing girls’ schools in the country, both inside and outside of the classroom.”