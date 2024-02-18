News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough First Class - Part two: 33 photos of Reception classes as youngsters start school in 2023

This is part two of three photo galleries from our First Class feature
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Feb 2024, 13:18 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:26 GMT

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by The Peterborough Telegraph as they start school for the first time.

Our photographer has been to every Reception class, who joined a Peterborough school in September last, to capture their big moment.

The pictures were featured in a special pull-out edition of The Peterborough Telegraph newspaper earlier this month – but if you missed it, now is the chance to see the photographs – and share them with proud grandparents, aunts and uncles.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected] or to buy a copy of the newspaper, if you live outside the area, email [email protected].

Longthorpe Primary School reception class

Longthorpe Primary School reception class Photo: David Lowndes

Nova Academy reception classes

Nova Academy reception classes Photo: David Lowndes

Nova Academy reception classes

Nova Academy reception classes Photo: David Lowndes

Northborough Primary School reception class

Northborough Primary School reception class Photo: David Lowndes

