Peterborough First Class - Part 3: 32 photos of Reception classes as youngsters start school in 2023

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by The Peterborough Telegraph as they start school for the first time.

Our photographer has been to every Reception class, who joined a Peterborough school in September last, to capture their big moment.

The pictures were featured in a special pull-out edition of The Peterborough Telegraph newspaper earlier this month – but if you missed it, now is the chance to see the photographs – and share them with proud grandparents, aunts and uncles.

To purchase a photograph email [email protected] or to buy a copy of the newspaper, if you live outside the area, email [email protected].

1 . Hampton Hargate Primary School classes Hampton Hargate Primary School classes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Eyrescroft Primary School reception classes Eyrescroft Primary School reception classes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Hampton Hargate Primary School classes Hampton Hargate Primary School classes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales