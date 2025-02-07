Peterborough First Class Part 1 of 4: Wonderful pictures of city youngsters in their first year of school

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST
Hundreds of children features in picture special

Thousands of Peterborough children have been photographed by The Peterborough Telegraph as they start school for the first time.

Our photographer has been to scores of Reception classes, made up of pupils who joined a Peterborough school in September last, to capture their big moment.

The pictures, which are published in no particular order, were featured in a special pull-out edition of The Peterborough Telegraph newspaper last month – but if you missed it, now is the chance to see the photographs – and share them with proud mums, dads,grandparents, aunts and uncles.

All the pictures are on sale now on the Peterborough Telegraph website at https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/first-class/2024/peterborough-telegraph/

People can get £2 off when they spend £20 or more on these photographs, by using the code FIRSTPR24. The offer expires on February 28 2025.

The remaining pictures will be published on stories which will appear on the Peterborough Telegraph website over this weekend.

Gladstone Primary School

1. Peterborough Telegraph First Class

Gladstone Primary School Photo: David Lowndes

Barnack C of E Primary School

2. Peterborough Telegraph First Class

Barnack C of E Primary School Photo: David Lowndes

Gladstone Primary School

3. Peterborough Telegraph First Class

Gladstone Primary School Photo: David Lowndes

Dogsthorpe Infants

4. Peterborough Telegraph First Class

Dogsthorpe Infants Photo: David Lowndes

