Peterborough families urged not to miss out on summer holiday activities

Education news

Bookings are underway for the Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme, which provides holiday childcare, activities and food for primary and secondary school children in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Any child receiving benefits-related free school meals, is eligible for the programme.

Funded by the Department for Education (DfE), it enables local authorities to coordinate this free holiday childcare locally. The programme will be delivered by approved holiday scheme providers and childminders, co-ordinated by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each eligible child will be entitled to up to 64 hours of free holiday childcare throughout the school summer holiday period. Information about how to book with participating providers can be found at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/haf and Early Years & Childcare | Peterborough Information Network. https://fis.peterborough.gov.uk/kb5/peterborough/directory/family.page?familychannel=1

As part of the HAF programme, eligible children will be able to access:

· Fun and enriching play opportunities that provide children with new skills and knowledge or allow them to try out new experiences.

· At least one meal a day.

· Sessions on healthy eating such as getting children involved in food preparation and cooking.

· Support for parents, carers or other family members with guidance on how to source, prepare and cook nutritious and low-cost food.

· Information and signposting to other services and support which might be helpful.

Both councils are working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to deliver the HAF programme.

Jonathan Lewis, Director of Education for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council said: “I am delighted that this excellent scheme is being continued throughout the summer holidays. I would urge parents to book as early as possible since places are limited. The HAF programme complements the work we are already doing to educate children about the benefits of physical and creative activity and nutritious eating and will be an invaluable addition to summer activities already available for eligible children.”