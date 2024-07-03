Peterborough College students visit Amazon for behind-the-scenes tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from a further education college in Peterborough have taken part in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city to see what happens when a customer clicks “buy”.

Five students from Peterborough College, part of Inspire Education Group, were given a guided tour of the fulfilment centre, where they saw how Amazon stores, picks and packs customer orders that are shipped to customers across the UK.

Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome students from Peterborough College to the fulfilment centre and show them some of the work we do at Amazon. We hope they had fun and gained an insight into the daily workings of our Amazon team.”

One of the students who attended the tour was Emmanuel. He added:

“I had a great day at Amazon and enjoyed seeing how things work at the fulfilment centre, like how the orders are packed and shipped to customers.”

Mel Staples from Peterborough College said:

“Thank you to Tomislav and the team at Amazon in Peterborough for welcoming us to the fulfilment centre and for being such great hosts. Our students had a fantastic day and have learned a lot. We hope the visit inspires them to see their own potential for the future.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.