Peterborough College cuts bus serving students in Whittlesey

Peterborough College has made the decision to cut its bus which transported students from Whittlesey to its campus.

The change will take effect for the start of the new academic year at the beginning of September.

The college, located on Park Crescent, will continue to run services to serve areas such as Manea, Chatteris, Ramsey, March, Holbeach, Warboys and areas closer to the city such as Yaxley, Newborough and Crowland but has said that it has taken the decision to discontinue the Whittlesey bus due to the availability of public transport.

Peterborough is linked to Whittlesey via the 31 and 33 buses as well as by rail to Whittlesea station.

Peterborough College.

Some parents have raised concerns about the changes, with one telling the Peterborough Telegraph: “I am worried that it is not safe to have our children walk about in Peterborough from the bus station. The nights will be getting darker come September. This is putting our kids at risk.”

Another said: “A concern I have is with the Stagecoach buses themselves. At present, they have been putting single decker buses on to Whittlesey during peak times, this would only make things worse.

A spokesperson from the Inspire Education Group, which runs the college, said: “Inspire Education Group regularly reviews how students travel to college to make sure services are effective and good value.

"This year, we’ve decided to stop running the college bus from Whittlesey to Peterborough College, as there are reliable public transport options already in place on that route. Many students can access discounted fares through the Tiger Pass scheme, making this a more affordable option.

"We understand that any change to travel arrangements can cause concern for families. We remain committed to supporting students and parents in finding suitable transport solutions and are happy to help them explore their available options.”