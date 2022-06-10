Nene Park Academy Principal Rob Grover ready with his bike.

At 9am on Saturday (June 11), members of staff from the academy trust, formerly known as Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, will be setting off on the 100 mile ride which will take them past 16 of the schools under the trust’s control.

These are: Nene Park Academy, Sawtry Village Academy, Sawtry Junior Academy, The Ferrers School, Sharnbrook Academy, Oakley Primary Academy, Lincroft Academy, Great Ouse Primary Academy, Stratton Upper School, Swavesey Village College, Hatton Park Primary School, Martin Bacon Academy, Northstowe Secondary College, Histon and Impington Brook Primary School, Histon and Impington Park Primary School and North Cambridge Academy.

The challenge was set by Nene Park Academy Principal, Robin Grover – a keen cyclist who wanted to create a 100-mile route that took in as many of the academies within the Trust as possible.

Also taking part in the challenge will be Meridian Trust CEO, Mark Woods and Executive Principal, Andy Daly – as well as other staff from Nene Park Academy including, Michelle Petersen, Paul Treliving, Phil Sammons and Tim Amos.

The challenge is also part of the Trust’s ongoing ten-year anniversary celebrations.

Funds are being raised via the Team Bacon JustGiving page in memory of Martin Bacon – the founder and former CEO of CMAT who sadly passed away nine years ago.

Mark Woods, CEO of Meridian Trust said, “We are so excited to take on our 100-mile cycling challenge in memory of Martin. The day will be a time to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a Trust, as well as raise money for an important cause.

"Please do show your support and donate if you can.”

All money donated to the Team Bacon JustGiving page will be sent to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice where Martin received his palliative care in his final few weeks.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-bacon1.

In total, there are now 28 schools within Meridian Trust – 14 primary, 12 secondary and two special educational needs.