The Four Cs Academy Trust has praised staff at the Manor Drive Primary Academy for a strong transition as the school looks for its third permanent headteacher despite only being open two years.

The school, which opened in September 2022, has only actually had two headteachers since it opened its doors to pupils after Craig Petrie took over from Rose McCloskey officially at Easter in 2022.

Mrs McCloskey oversaw the design phase of the school before stepping away for personal reasons.

Manor Drive Primary Academy.

Mr Petrie has now also decided to move away from the role due to personal reasons and will move into a new role within the Four Cs Trust, which runs the school.

Emma Marks has been appointed Interim Headteacher and a decision over a permanent head is expected to be taken in the coming weeks by the school’s trustees.

When asked by the Peterborough Telegraph, Four Cs CEO Mike Sandeman has moved to reassure parents of the importance the trust places on stability and insisted that the school is moving in the right direction.

He said: “One of the benefits of the Four Cs map is being able to respond to difficult educational situations and being able to ensure continuity.

Former Headteacher Craig Petrie.

“Craig made a strong decision for himself and the trust was able to accommodate his needs and those of the young people by having very high quality staff available almost instantaneously.

"Obviously, bringing in somebody very quickly- because you don’t want a vacuum in leadership- you appoint in the interim.

"It will be up to the trustees in the next few weeks to decide how quickly a permanent appointment is made.

“With Emma Marks in place now, we are really excited by the work she is doing.

“The transition from Craig to Emma has been strong. The children have benefitted from both of their different approaches and we are going forward in the way we want.

“We are thankful for Craig’s work and want to continue to work with him within the trust and we are also pleased to have Emma in terms of her being an early year’s specialist, which means we benefit from that.

“Craig was responsible for the successful opening of the school, before it, during it and after it. The trust is very thankful for it and I respect his personal decision.

"They were Covid times and he helped manage us through that. One of my abiding memories of him was him trying to make sure we had enough tarmac on the roads so we could get the kids in on September 4.

“He did a great job and went through some interesting times, helping to steer us through that and now is the time for somebody else to take on those reins and make sure that we go from strength to strength.

“I’m really pleased with where the school is and with the response of the children to Emma and her work.