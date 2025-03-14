Peterborough academy links with schools in Africa, Asia and the Middle East on global kindness initiative

Students at Peterborough school have been learning the importance of global kindness through a ‘Pledge Towards Kindness’ initiative.

Year 8 students at the Jack Hunt School, in Bradwell Road, have been working on the initiative this past academic year – collaborating with others schools around the world.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) which runs the school, said: “Kindness is a fundamental value at the school and it led this inspiring project, uniting young minds across the globe to promote kindness, empathy and understanding.

“Spearheaded by Ms Sidra Hussain, teacher of computing, religion and philosophy education and International Education Coordinator, this initiative builds upon the legacy of the Pledge Against Prejudice project introduced by Ms Kerry Cliffe, Assistant Headteacher, in previous years. The project has been revitalized to focus on kindness, reinforcing Jack Hunt School’s core values of ‘Hard Work, Integrity, and Kindness’ - while adapting to the aspirations of today's students.”

Through Personal Development Education (PDE) sessions, Year 8 students explored how kindness shapes relationships and communities. They discussed the impact small acts of kindness can have, creating a ripple effect of positivity. Each student crafted a personal pledge outlining specific actions they commit to in their school, homes, and local communities.

Head teacher Jon Hebblethwaite said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 8 students for their involvement in the Pledge Towards Kindness initiative. This project has brought together students from Jack Hunt School and our international partners in countries such as Pakistan, Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, India, and Morocco, all united by the common goal of promoting kindness.

“Through this initiative, our students have explored how small acts of kindness can create positive change in their school, homes, and communities. The pledges they have made are a testament to their commitment to fostering empathy and respect in both local and global contexts. Thank you to all involved, our students, staff, and international partners for making this initiative a success"

Under Ms Hussain’s leadership, the initiative has successfully engaged partner schools across Pakistan, Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, India, and Morocco. Educators from these countries collaborated closely, sharing unique perspectives and cultural insights into kindness.

Key contributors to this global collaboration included:

• Jack Hunt School, England: Ms Sidra Hussain, Ms Kerry Cliffe, Miss Fasiha Ashiq, Ms Amanda Lawrence, Mrs Steph McCracken, and Miss Charlotte Etherton

• Pakistan: Mr Asim Raja (Al Amir Education System), Ms Sana Riaz, and Ms Qutrat ul Ain Usman (The City School, Darakhshan Campus-Prep Section)

• Cameroon: Mr Ebai Manfred (Academic College of Excellence)

• India: Ms Shahnaaz Ojha (Delhi Public School)

• Nigeria: Mrs Nnebuihe D Olatunji and Mr Nnaemeka C Nwagbo (The Ambassadors Schools)

• Morocco: Miss Zahra Ahdarf (Ahel Souss High School)

• Uganda: Mrs Lydia Birungi, Mrs Miriam Katwesige, and Mr Ernest Lwanga (Miami Kindergarten & Primary School)

• Zambia: Dr Hibeenzu Bornwell (Nzubo University)

The PKAT spokesperson went on: “Each school adapted the theme of kindness to reflect their local contexts, producing inspiring pledges through various creative formats, including artwork, videos, and written statements. A virtual gallery, curated by Ms Shahnaaz Ojha, showcases these heartfelt contributions and symbolizes the shared global commitment to kindness.

“By leading this initiative, Ms Hussain has strengthened Jack Hunt School’s international partnerships while ensuring that kindness remains a core principle in our global interactions. This project has empowered students to take meaningful action in their communities while forging lasting relationships with peers worldwide.”

Ms Hussain added: “Jack Hunt School is incredibly proud of the enthusiasm and dedication shown by Year 8 students and their overseas counterparts. The Pledge Towards Kindness has not only reinforced the importance of kindness but has also demonstrated the power of collaboration in building a better, more compassionate world. Together, we move forward, embracing kindness as a driving force for change at Jack Hunt School, in our communities, and beyond.”

