Peterboough primary school’s celebration tree has roots in Queen’s project

Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane and Deputy Lieutenant Andrew Riddington with staff, Chair of Governors and pupils at Woodston Primary School planting a tree as part of the "Queen's Green Canopy" project EMN-210510-132820009

Woodston Primary School was one of 70 in the country to be gifted a celebration tree, which was planted in prime position at the front of the school grounds in a ceremony attended by Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Andrew Riddington, and Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane.

The Betula ermanii tree was planted with the help of members of the school’s Eco Club, as Chair of Governors Gordon Knibbs and CEO of OWN Academy Trust Stuart Mansell looked on.

The QGC is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

The QGC Celebration Trees initiative aims to highlight the educational aspects of trees and the significance of giving young people access to nature, encouraging wider engagement with the QGC across the school curriculum.

Andrew Riddington, Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “It was a privilege for me to represent the Lord Lieutenant at Woodston Primary School to plant a tree for the Jubilee. This was the first official tree planting in Cambridgeshire as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the Queens Platinum Jubilee. It is hoped that this will encourage everyone to join together not only to leave a lasting legacy but also enjoy the social, mental and environmental benefits that trees give the community. Well done everyone at Woodston Primary School for being the first of many.”

Headteacher of Woodston Primary School Jacki Mitchell added: “Woodston Primary School is delighted to have been chosen to represent Peterborough schools, taking part in the celebration of Her Majesty’s 70th Jubilee in planting a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project. Members of our Eco Club were really excited to have been involved in planting the tree, and helping to create a lasting legacy which our pupils, teachers and visitors can enjoy for years to come.”