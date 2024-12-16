Peterboorugh school donates over 700 meals to foodbank for Christmas Jumper Day

Over 300kg worth of food was donated.

Stanground Academy has made a staggering donation of over 700 meals to the Peterborough Foodbank.

The donation has been made possible by the school’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Pupils brought in an item of food in exchange for wearing their festive jumpers, which, in total, added up to 300kg of food- the equivalent of 700 meals for people in need in and around Peterborough.

Stanground Academy pupils with their donations.

Such was the level of generosity that the school had to use a van to transport the donations to the foodbank Dodson House in Fengate, which was lend to the school by 3 Ways Transport.

Stanground Academy said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to our amazing Stanground Academy community for their incredible generosity this Christmas Jumper Day.

"We are so proud to see the kindness and compassion within our community.

"This is the true spirit of the season – thank you all!”

Julie Gooding, Community Action Development Worker who works at the food bank, added: “Thank you so much to Stanground Academy for this amazing donation!

"It is so wonderful to see a school collecting for in this way, not just because of the food collected but also to open the eyes of the children to those in need around them.

"It is lovely to see our children being taught the values of love, compassion and generosity which will last beyond Christmas."