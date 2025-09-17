Parents have hit out at a new break policy at one of Peterborough biggest secondary schools.

Parents have said that pupils at Queen Katharine Academy are only given a 30 minute break at lunchtimes during the school day – and that is having an impact on youngsters.

The day at the Walton school starts at 8.45am, and finishes at 3.05pm.

The school has said that the decision to change the school day times, with an earlier finish, allows youngsters to take part in after school clubs.

One mum, who asked to remain anonymous, said the policy was introduced at the start of the term – and it was having an impact on her son.

She said: “Although my son is academic and enjoys learning his favourite time of day has always been lunchtime. He was always so excited to tell me what he’d done and how many goals he’d scored “Starting a new school year here he didn’t know anyone, break times were even more important to help him make new friends. Social connections are vital for good mental health and feeling settled. “Instead he gets 30 mins break all day. His first week of school he was coming out feeling flat and said he’d only had enough time to eat. No play time at all. “He now rushes his lunch, risking indigestion, in order to get some football time (‘football is life’) He has been teased by old school friends as their schools get a morning break and longer lunch and as such he no longer sees them, risking his social and emotional health further. “As lessons ramp up he is finding the days long without proper breaks. He doesn’t have a chance to hydrate properly and even if he did he doesn’t get to go to the toilet (teachers do not finish classes on time so they can’t use the toilet or top up drinks during ‘movement’ time). “My son is settling and is starting to enjoy being at QKA but every single day he says he wishes there more/longer breaks.”

Another parent said: “Kids need sufficient breaks, not a 6.5 hour grind that treats them like miniature adults.

"This timetable is out of step with other schools and robs children as young as 11 of a key part of their childhood, giving them barely any time to eat, move, relax and form those important relationships with their peers.”

Mark Taylor, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy, explained: “Our doors open at 8:30am, so that we can welcome students early, giving them time to connect with friends before lessons begin. The school day includes regular movement and comfort breaks, ensuring students have opportunities to refresh and transition comfortably between lessons.

"Following valuable feedback from students, we revised the day to finish earlier at 3:05pm. This change allows us to offer a rich enrichment programme immediately after the school day, where students can pursue a wide range of interests from clubs like international choir and St John Ambulance to sports and mindfulness activities.

"At QKA, we place great importance on listening to the voices of our students, parents, and staff. Feedback is actively sought and shapes our decisions. Our Student Council and Sixth Form leaders play a key role in representing student views and supporting enrichment activities. We are committed to acting on feedback in meaningful ways and ensuring everyone can see the real impact.

"We deeply value working in partnership with parents and carers to build a thriving, supportive community where every student feels seen, heard, and empowered. We encourage parents to contact us if they have any queries or would like to discuss any aspect of academy life.”