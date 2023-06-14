A mum of a child at a Peterborough primary school has spoken of her concern after she was told more than a dozen staff were leaving in September.

The mum said she had been told a total of 14 staff – made up of teachers and teaching assistants – were leaving Dogsthorpe Academy at the end of the school year.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said: “We are all concerned about what this will mean for teaching in the new year. Fourteen is a lot of staff, and we haven’t been told anything else.”

Dogsthorpe Academy

‘We look forward to welcoming talented new colleagues on board in September’

The school is run by the Greenwood Academies Trust, who moved to reassure parents about the situation, saying a ‘thorough’ recruitment process was currently being conducted.

However, the spokesperson did not confirm how many teaching and teaching assistant staff would be leaving.

They have also appealed for any teachers interested in joining them to get in touch, highlighting a national challenge with teacher recruitment.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “As with every school, it is natural to say goodbye to staff members at the end of the academic year. We will therefore be saying farewell to some staff from the Academy, including those whose short-term contracts are coming to an end. We will ensure that parents, carers and pupils are updated on any staff changes once finalised.

“We are currently conducting a thorough recruitment process and look forward to welcoming talented new colleagues on board in September to continue the important work of ensuring a high quality education at the Academy.