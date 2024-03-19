Over two-hundred Peterborough school children grow their own potatoes and lettuce this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kids Country visited four schools: Warmington School, William Law C of E Primary School, Orton Wistow Primary School and Kirkstone House School. The team of volunteers was supported by local producers Burgess Farms, who donated the seed potatoes, Albert Bartlett who supplied fresh potatoes for the children to taste and explore different varieties and types of packaging, and Evergreen, who supplied the all-important compost. G’s Fresh also supported the popular annual education event with the planting of lettuce plug plants.

The children rotated around four learning zones: planting potatoes with Burgess Farms; planting lettuce with G’s Fresh; history of potato farming with Mary; healthy choices and the ‘eat-well plate’.

At Warmington School, Head of School Miss Aldous said:“Please pass on our greatest thanks to all members of the team; they were fantastic with the children in their approach, manner, teaching, engagement and passion. Our staff have shared that the children had a great time and really enjoyed the afternoon. The children were very proud to take home their lettuces.”

Children planting lettuce plants to take home

Kids Country is one of the biggest education programmes managed by an agricultural society, the East of England Agricultural Society, and Sandra Lauridsen, education manager, said: “We love our Grow Your Own Produce event, the children love getting their hands dirty in the soil and planting those potatoes and lettuce plants. We come back in June to weigh the potato crops that the children have grown, and that is so rewarding for the children. Planting this little seed potato, looking after it for a few months, then tipping the pot out and seeing what they have grown, before taking it home to cook – that is such a magical and meaningful experience for a young child to have. Hopefully we have planted more than one seed of inspiration in schools this month!

“As always, none of this would happen without the commitment of these teachers and schools to help their students to learn about food and farming as part of, and in addition to, their curriculum, so thank you for giving this gift to the children that you teach. We must also extend huge thanks to our corporate sponsors and our volunteers; we wouldn't be able to do this without you.”