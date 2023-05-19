Glapthorn C of E Primary School has been rated Good by Ofsted in its first inspection since applying for its academy status.

The school became an academy under the Rutland Learning Trust in 2020.

The report stated that the school “is a happy, welcoming place” with a calm, orderly and purposeful atmosphere.

Glapthorn C of E primary school in Oundle.

Pupils commented that their teachers are “supportive, kind and encouraging” and inspectors noted that many understand the school’s core values of love, courage, creativity, faithfulness and kindness.

Other areas the school was praised included:

- The school’s staff share the ambition for all pupils to achieve their best. Expectations are high for all pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities and the leaders have created a curriculum that is broad and ambitious. “Teachers have strong subject knowledge and a clear passion for what they teach.”

- The school’s new early reading programme which has a “consistent approach, starting with children in the early years. Pupils receive reading books that are well matched to their reading development. Frequent and accurate assessments mean pupils who might fall behind are easily spotted.”

- The fact that Pupils who need extra help, including pupils with SEND, are well supported.

- The stimulating learning environment that helps children in reception make a positive start to their time at school.

- The schools consistent approach to managing behaviour through ‘learning dinosaurs’ to identify behaviours that need to be celebrated. “Staff understand pupils and their individual needs. Pupils behave consistently well. They are mature and respectful. This has not happened by accident.”

- The fact that the school’s curriculum extends beyond the academic. “Leaders have made pupils’ broader development a priority. They have a well-sequenced personal, social and emotional development programme in place. Pupils have knowledge of different faiths and beliefs and talk about these confidently.”