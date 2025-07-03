Orton Southgate Nursery celebrates first birthday with expansion of baby room

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Orton Southgate Expanded Baby Room

Ashbourne Day Nurseries in Orton Southgate is celebrating its first birthday with an exciting development for local families. The nursery has expanded its baby room to welcome more of the youngest children in the community, just as the government rolls out extended childcare funding for working parents from September.

The nursery, which opened last year, has quickly established itself as a trusted choice for families in Orton and the surrounding areas. Known for its warm environment and high-quality education, the team has spent the past twelve months building strong relationships with children and parents alike.

To mark the milestone, the nursery has completed a carefully planned expansion of its baby room, creating a spacious and calming environment for children under two. The extended space has been thoughtfully designed with cosy rest areas, age-appropriate resources and engaging sensory experiences that support babies through every stage of early development.

Nursery Manager Kerry Crowther said: “We are so proud of everything we have achieved in our first year. It has been a privilege to welcome so many families into the setting and watch their children grow in confidence. Expanding our baby room means we can continue to meet the needs of local families and support even more babies as they begin their early education journey.”

The timing of the expansion is particularly welcome for families in the area, as from September 2025, working parents of children 9 months and over will be able to access up to 30 hours of funded childcare. With availability already in high demand, the increased capacity at Orton Southgate means more families can benefit from quality childcare that fits around their needs.

Kerry added: “We know that the early years are the most important in a child’s life. Our aim is to provide a setting that feels like a home from home, where every child is valued and supported. The response from families has been amazing, and we are so excited about what the future holds.”

Families interested in finding out more or booking a personal tour are encouraged to get in touch with the nursery team, who will be happy to answer questions and show parents around the setting.