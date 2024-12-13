Ormiston Bushfield Academy students raise over £2,400 for local charity

Year 13 performers at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Students from Ormiston Bushfield Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, have come together to give back to the community with a charity quiz night.

Members of the school’s Student Leadership Team, including Deputy Head Students, Kayden Greenshields, Mia Dalby and Ryan Smith, have shown remarkable leadership and community spirit by organising a highly successful charity quiz night that raised over £2,400 for The Light Project, a local Peterborough charity.

The exciting event, which has become a cherished annual tradition at the school, invites the whole school community across students, staff, and local residents, to join together for an evening of fun, friendly competition, and generous giving.

This year’s edition proved to be the largest and most successful charity quiz night to date, raising over £2,400 for the important cause. The Light Project provides vital support to individuals experiencing homelessness, which is particularly meaningful at this time of year. The funds raised by Ormiston Bushfield Academy will go directly to helping those in need, providing shelter, guidance, and resources to rebuild their lives.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy's student leadership team, who led the evening

A key highlight of the night was the auction of amazing prizes, generously donated by local businesses, including Peterborough United Football Club, High Tech Fire and Security, and Vivacity to name a few. These important community contributions were integral to the event’s success and the school and students are hugely grateful to everyone who took part.

The quiz and partnership with The Light Project forms a significant part of Ormiston Bushfield Academy’s commitment to supporting the community and empowering young people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Looking ahead to the new year, the school’s Student Leadership Team is now focused on supporting with organising an impactful careers fair with the school’s careers team, helping to inspire and guide students as they explore future career paths, bringing together a wide range of industry professionals and local businesses to provide valuable insight and opportunities as part of their first career steps.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said,

Students at Ormiston Bushfield Academy's charity quiz night

“Kayden, Mia, and Ryan have shown outstanding leadership and dedication in organising such a successful event for such a worthy cause. This event truly reflects the values of Ormiston Bushfield Academy and the drive to make a difference. I would also like to thank the local businesses who generously contributed, as well as everyone who attended and supported the event.”

Steven Pettican, CEO at The Light Project said,

“It is so encouraging to see young people wanting to support our work and to help those who are experiencing homelessness in the city. Not only have they raised a lot of money but also a lot of awareness too. A big thank you to all involved!”