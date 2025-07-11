Ormiston Bushfield Academy bids fond farewell to deputy principal after 36 remarkable years

Ormiston Bushfield Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, is proud to celebrate the extraordinary career of Helen Colbran, who, after 36 years of dedicated service, is retiring and embarking on the adventure of a lifetime.

Helen’s journey with OBA has been nothing short of transformative. Since joining the academy, she has held a wide range of roles including Music Teacher, Head of Music, Head of Year, Head of House, Assistant Principal, and most recently for the last 6 years Deputy Principal. Yet her true influence has gone far beyond job titles. Helen has been a mentor, a leader, and a cherished colleague to so many— leaving a legacy that will be felt for generations.

Throughout her career, Helen has shaped the lives of thousands of students and supported countless staff members. Her unwavering dedication to education, passion for the arts, and belief in the potential of every young person have helped transform both our school and the wider Orton community.

Helen’s dedication to the people of the Orton's has been at the heart of her work. She has always gone above and beyond to support families and strengthen the community she cares so deeply about. Over the years, she’s had the unique privilege of teaching multiple generations of the same families; her care and commitment have been a constant in so many lives.

Helen Colbran alongside students and staff at Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Dennis Kirwan, Principal of Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said:

“For 36 years, Helen has dedicated herself to this school and the families we serve. She has made a lasting difference to so many young people and colleagues. We are incredibly grateful for everything she has done.”

Rod Hughes, Education Director for the West at Ormiston Academies Trust said:

“As Helen prepares to travel the world, we send her off with our heartfelt gratitude and warmest wishes. While we are excited for what lies ahead for her, she will be greatly missed by all who have had the privilege of working with her.”