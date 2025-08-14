Ormiston Bushfield Academy applauds Sixth Form achievement

Smiles filled Ormiston Bushfield Academy this morning as Sixth Formers collected their A Level and vocational results.

As part of Ormiston Academies Trust, the academy has supported its Year 13 students to achieve excellent outcomes through two years of focused study and perseverance.

The academy saw particular success in French, history, financial studies and in English language and literature – with students achieving top grades.

The entire school community has united in celebrating these accomplishments, with numerous students earning places at their preferred universities, stepping into highly skilled careers, or securing sought-after apprenticeships.

While every student has achieved success, a number of individuals have achieved particularly exceptional performances. Highlights include:

Riley D who successfully achieved A*A*A grades in sociology, business and history, and has secured his place to study Law at the University of Nottingham.

Ollie U is successful in attaining a place at University of Oxford to study Biology, with AAA in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Nedas B is delighted with his results; A*AA in mathematics, further mathematics and business. He now joins Loughborough University to study Mathematics with Statistics.

Ollie H secured A*AA grades in business, financial studies and history and joins the University of Leeds to study Banking and Finance

Jimmy S celebrates success with A*AA in financial studies, mathematics and business. Like Ollie H, Jimmy continues his studies at the University of Leeds to study Banking and Finance.

Melissa C excelled with Distinction* in health and social care and As in sociology and history and will take a gap year with the intention of studying history at University in Sept 26.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy recently received a glowing Ofsted report, highlighting how “the sixth form provides a vibrant and nurturing environment, offering a wide range of courses.” By being part of Ormiston, the academy strives to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background, by providing the best learning environments both inside and outside the classroom.

Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students and all they have achieved. This cohort has embraced every challenge with maturity and purpose, and their results are a testament to that commitment.

“With a strong Ofsted behind us and these brilliant outcomes, the future looks bright - for them and for our academy.”