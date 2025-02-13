Olympian visit empowered, inspired, united and transformed students at Nova Primary Academy

Nova Primary Academy in South Bretton, Peterborough, was delighted to welcome British champion and Olympian, James Dasaolu to its primary school for a sports workshop.

James Dasaolu, a retired British track and field athlete who specialised in the 100 metres, became the second fastest Briton of all time after running a 100 m time of 9.91 seconds in the British Championships. In 2014 he won his first major titles claiming the gold medal in the 100 metres at the 2014 European Athletics Championships.

Mr Dasaolu said: “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and transform. I'm excited to share my journey to success and encourage the next generation."

PE Lead, Georgia Kendall from Nova Primary Academy part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) reached out to Sports for Champions UK to book James following one of their marketing campaigns.

She said: “The students of Nova were excited and inspired by James Dasaolu's visit to the school. Not only was he able to share the importance of having a healthy lifestyle, he enthused all our children to reach their personal best. This visit has highlighted the importance of sport for both physical and mental wellbeing."

Lloyd Yates, Operations Manager from Sports for Champions UK said: “Together with our team of world-class athletes and Team GB Olympians, we’ve inspired over six million young people across Europe. We’re committed to fostering healthier, active lifestyles, enhancing resilience, and building self-esteem.”

The school said that the visit benefitted pupils by providing them with the opportunity to engage in a fitness circuit, hear an inspirational talk from Dasaolu, and take part in a question-and-answer session.

Dasaolu showed his medals and shared his journey, including the hard work, lessons, and insights he gained along the way. He discussed the challenges he faced on his road to success, with topics including resilience, nutrition, diet, and dedication.

By encouraging children to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, Sports for Champions envisions them developing into community-minded participants in society.Nova Primary school has 366 pupils from ages four to eleven years old and has recently received a Good Ofsted rating. The Head Teacher is welcoming parents to tour the school for next year’s pupil placements.

Contact the school on 01733 262696 or email [email protected]